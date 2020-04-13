Photo : Dangerous Lies ( Netflix )

The people at Netflix are clearly aware of the situation at hand, as evidenced by that Tiger King special hosted by Joel McHale. Streaming content is hot quarantine fuel, though not so precious a resource (yet) as to necessitate Netflix immediately releasing a pandemic edition of Love Is Blind (this time will come, as it must). People are desperate right now. We’ll watch just about anything, but some content draws a line, as evidenced by the trailer for Dangerous Lies, a new Netflix original movie that is also a blatant Knives Out knockoff:

Netflix, we really don’t need to see t his right now. Things are bad, yes, but not so desperate that we’ll watch what is essentially Swords Exposed: A Lifetime Original Movie, starring Camila Mendes from Riverdale and Elliott Gould, who was actually in Contagion and should really know better about what people need right now.

Here’s the official synopsis, which was definitely not copy-pasted with minor edits from the Knives Out W ikipedia page:

When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she’s drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she’s going to survive, she’ll have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.

COME ON. Anyway, Dangerous Lies—if that is your real name—hits Netflix on April 30. Coincidentally, that’s about the time you’ll be desperate enough to give it a spin. Damn, we got Netflix’d again.