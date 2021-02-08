Dan Levy's mom wants his summer camp "bully punks" to know they suck

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Dan Levy made his long-awaited Saturday Night Live debut last Saturday. It’s a pretty sizable milestone, though Levy’s accomplished plenty of huge things in the past year, including winning multiple Emmys for producing, writing, directing, and acting on Schitt’s Creek.



But his mom Deborah Divine took the opportunity of her son hosting SNL to give a big “fuck you!” to the bullies who messed with her very talented and famous child. “This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ‘96—just because he was different,” she wrote on Twitter. “Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Levy also tweeted in support of his mom’s sentiments, so he’s definitely appreciative.

Emily Hampshire also called her the “coolest, bestest boss mom in the universe” and that’s pretty accurate.

Schitt’s Creek may have ended last year but at least those “bully punks” will have to suffer through seeing Dan Levy’s face everywhere, probably for the rest of their lives. Seems like an appropriate punishment, don’t you think?



