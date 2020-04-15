Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube

After taking a quick detour to the moon and back with 2018's First Man, La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle is returning to the world of troubled jazz guys as the producer and director of Netflix’s new miniseries, The Eddy.

The Eddy will consist of eight episodes, the first two of which were directed by Chazelle and written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child). It follows New York jazz pianist Elliot Udo (played by Moonlight’s André Holland) as he attempts to keep the debt-ridden Parisian club he co-owns afloat while dealing with all sorts of problems, from confrontations with violent Gallic mobsters and his strained relationship with a teenage daughter to his tumultuous affair with singer Maja (Cold War’s Joanna Kulig)

The Eddy’s trailer presents all of this over a predictably excellent backing track drawn from a score composed by songwriter and producer Glen Ballard, who also formed the house band “of real Parisian jazz musicians” featured in the show. Unfortunately, the trailer provides no hint as to whether the series will at any point reveal Holland’s character once played in a group with a terrifying J.K. Simmons on drums, revealing at last the existence of a Chazelle Jazz Media Extended Universe (or the CJMEU for short).

The Eddy debuts May 8th on Netflix.

