Photo : Lucasfilm

In what’s sure to spark another round of edifying discourse online, Daisy Ridley has weighed in on the controversial ending to The Rise Of Skywalker while making it abundantly clear she has no interest in reprising her role. Ridley’s in good company on the latter point—Oscar Isaac and John Boyega also seem relieved to be free of the franchise —but we imagine she’ll get some pushback for saying she was “totally, totally satisfied” with how it finished. She should get a Twitter account so people can levelheadedly discuss it with her.

“I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential,” she told IGN. “ I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX.”

As for what Rey’s up to these days? “I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time.”

But, while her fanbase would likely love to see her frolic with Ewoks, Ridley doesn’t sound all too interested in putting it to film. “ I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do,” she sai d . “ Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

Ridley, determined to fire up as many nerds as possible, also weighed in on the Baby Yoda egg scandal. Like a happy person, she’s chosen not to overanalyze a lighthearted scene on a Disney sci-fi show in which a magical, pointy-eared gremlin eats the eggs of a human-sized frog lady. “ I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing.’ The creature got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful.”

Yes, Daisy, i t was beauti ful, and we hope to say the same about your upcoming movie, Chaos Walking. Doug Liman’s long-delayed adventure flick is due out in March. Prepare your takes now.