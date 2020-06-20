Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized in Memphis last night, after appearing to suddenly pass out in the middle of a stand-up set. Although the video of the incident is certainly alarming—showing Hughley seemingly lose consciousness literally in the middle of a joke—his representation has released a statement asserting that the famed comedian was only suffering from “exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel,” and stayed in the hospital overnight so that doctors could run tests. He is, per, a later statement, “awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts.”
Hughley, who’s 57, is a veteran stand-up and actor, with credits ranging all the way back to his days hosting ComicView for BET. He was performing at Zanies in Memphis when the incident occurred.