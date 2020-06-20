Photo : Michael S. Schwartz ( Getty Images )

Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized in Memphis last night, after appearing to suddenly pass out in the middle of a stand-up set. Although the video of the incident is certainly alarming—showing Hughley seemingly lose consciousness literally in the middle of a joke—his representation has released a statement asserting that the famed comedian was only suffering from “exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, ” and stayed in the hospital overnight so that doctors could run tests. He is, per, a later statement, “awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts.”

Hughley, who’s 57, is a veteran stand-up and actor, with credits ranging all the way back to his days hosting ComicView for BET. He was performing at Zanies in Memphis when the incident oc curred.

