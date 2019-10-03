Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Cynthia Erivo to play Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo's Genius: Aretha

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
Save
Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images for IMDb)

According to Deadline, Cynthia Erivo has been cast as Aretha Franklin in the next season of Nat Geo’s Genius—which decided to dedicate a season to Franklin after her death, despite previously announcing a season based on Mary Shelley. Genius: Aretha will start filming in November, and it’s coming from Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, who happens to be a recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Grant (for a fun bit of genius synergy). Parks will act as showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-executive producers Clive Davis and Craig Kallman (chairman and CEO of Atlantic Records).

Erivo, who also has a fair amount of awards under her belt, said in a statement that Franklin has been “a source of inspiration” ever since she was a little girl, adding that, “her strength, passion, and soul are evident in her everlasting legacy, not only as a transcendent artist, but as a humanitarian and civil rights icon.” Genius: Aretha will feature a bunch of iconic Franklin songs, with Erivo performing at least some of them (the Deadline story doesn’t have specifics there). The season will premiere at some point in the spring.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin wins posthumous Pulitzer
A
The moment Aretha Franklin steps on stage, Amazing Grace enters the concert film pantheon
Next season of Genius centers on Aretha Franklin and comes from playwright Suzan-Lori Parks