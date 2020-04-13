Criterion announces 7-disc collection of classic Bruce Lee movies

Photo : Criterion

2020 has been rough, but for anyone who feels like their year could use a little more kung-fu (which is probably all of us), the Criterion has announced a big box set of five Bruce Lee movies spread out across seven discs. Naturally, there will be a bunch of supplementary materials to fill out those extra discs, including alternate versions of some movies, interviews with Lee’s “collaborators and admirers,”documentary features about Lee and his “philosophies,” commentary tracks, new subtitle translations, and a look at the Bruce Lee imitators that came after his death. There will also be an essay by film critic Jeff Chang.

Advertisement

But enough about everything in this box that’s not a movie, what about the movies? The box will have 4K versions of The Big Boss, Fist Of Fury, Game Of Death, and The Way Of The Dragon, along with a restoration of Enter The Dragon with various audio tracks, an HD “presentation” of Game Of Death II, and a “new presentation” of the original Game Of Death footage that Lee shot. A lot of the documentaries and special features will also be previously released, collected together now in one stylish Criterion box. The whole thing will be available on July 14, and you can see a trailer for it on Vimeo. (So many dudes get kicked in the trailer. It’s awesome.)