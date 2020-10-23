Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Creepshow's Halloween special teases animated Stephen King, Joe Hill stories in new trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsCreepshowAnimatedHalloweenSurvivor TypeStephen KingJoe Hill
Illustration for article titled iCreepshow/is Halloween special teases animated Stephen King, Joe Hill stories in new trailer
Image: Shudder

As we wait for the upcoming second season of Creepshow, Shudder’s anthology series based on Stephen King and George A. Romero’s 1982 film, the streamer is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with an animated special featuring two stories from King and his son, author Joe Hill. Today, Shudder shared a trailer for the episode, dubbed A Creepshow Animated Special, that finds its rotting Creep picking up a quill and cackling over some grotesque art.

Watch it below:

King’s “Survivor Type,” a standout short story from 1985's Skeleton Crew, tells the terrifying (and deeply gnarly) story of a desperate man—here voiced by Kiefer Sutherland—stranded on a desert island. It’s generally considered one of the author’s cruelest stories and the freedom afforded by the medium is likely to result in some stomach-churning animation.

Hill’s contribution, “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” will find The Act’s Joey King voicing a teenager who finds herself unwittingly visiting what a press release calls “the gravest show on earth.”

A Creepshow Animated Special, which was directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero, debuts on Shudder this Thursday, October 29, shortly after 12:01 A.M. ET.  

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

