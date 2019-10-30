Creepshow scares up a second season on Shudder

It’s an early Halloween treat! Shudder has officially ordered a second season of Creepshow, the horror anthology series based on Stephen King and George A. Romero’s classic 1982 film. The news comes just days after Shudder announced that Creepshow broke viewing records for the horror-centric streaming platform, with 54 percent of viewers watching at least one episode of the hour-long scripted series .



Creepshow’s first season debuted on September 26, with new episodes airing weekly. Executive produced by special effects legend Greg Nicotero (who also serves as showrunner) , season one’s offerings included adaptations of stories written by the likes of Joe Hill, Stephen King, Joe R. Lansdale, and more, as well as new, original stories written by Rob Schrab (The Sarah Silverman Program) and Paul Dini (Batman: The Animated Series) . Actors featured in the first season include David Arquette, Tobin Bell, original Creepshow star and cult favorite Adrienne Barbeau, Kid Cudi, Outkast’s Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Giancarlo Esposito, Bruce Davison, and Tricia Helfer, among others. The first season of the series was directed by Nicotero, fellow special effects wizard Tom Savini, Roxanne Benjamin (Body At Brighton Rock), and David Bruckner (The Ritual).

The season one finale airs tomorrow, October 31 (Halloween, baby!) on Shudder.