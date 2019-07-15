Image: Shudder

George Romero and Stephen King’s original 1982 Creepshow opens with an innocent-looking young boy sitting in bed underneath his Dracula poster, grinning at the skeletal Creep hovering outside his window beckoning him towards a night of ghastly, gruesome horror delights. Now, the creep is coming from inside the house.



We’ve got the premiere of the poster for Shudder’s new TV adaptation of Creepshow, designed by Michael Broom. The poster calls back to the iconic poster designs for Creepshow and 1987's Creepshow 2, but with a twist: This time, instead of working the box office or sitting in the back row of a crowded movie theater, the Creep is in your living room, with remote in hand and a framed picture of the godfather of the franchise, the late George Romero, sitting on top of the TV. Shudder will be giving away posters to subscribers old and new at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con at booth #4020—while supplies last, of course.

Creepshow will also be taking the stage this coming Friday at SDCC at 5:45 PM local time for a panel featuring showrunner Greg Nicotero of the legendary effects firm KNB EFX, author Joe Hill, and stars Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls. The gang will be sharing a first look at the show, as well as announcing its release date on Shudder later this year.



Featuring 12 episodes helmed by directors including Nicotero, Body At Brighton Rock’s Roxanne Benjamin, Tom Savini, John Harrison, David Bruckner, and Rob Schrab, Shudder’s Creepshow has assembled an impressive lineup of talent that also includes the likes of Jeffrey Combs, David Arquette, Dana Gould, the King/Hill family of horror novelists, and Bird Box author Josh Malerman.