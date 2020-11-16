Creed 2's Steven Caple Jr. to direct new Transformers movie

Optimus Prime Photo : Gustavo Caballero ( Getty Images )

It’s been a staggering two whole years since the world’s movie screens were last graced with a new Transformers film, and our lives have only become darker and more depressing over the course of those 24 months. Coincidence? Probably not, but who knows.

Luckily, our nightmare will soon be coming to an end, as Deadline is reporting that Paramount is actually moving forward with a new Transformers movie directed by Steven Caple Jr., the filmmaker behind Creed 2. This is one of the two Transformers projects we heard about at the very beginning of this year, when we reported that Ready Or Not’s James Vanderbilt and John Wick: Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold were both writing their own separate Transformers scripts. The idea was to come up with some kind of new reboot/revival inspired by the success of Bumblebee, which was made with a lower budget than Michael Bay’s movies and with slightly more respect for the source material, but at the time we didn’t know any specifics about what Paramount was planning.

Now, well… we still don’t know any specifics, but we do know that it was Joby Harold’s pitch that got chosen by Paramount. Hopefully Caple can bring some new ideas to the franchise that Bay never considered, like maybe watching a single episode of the Transformers cartoon, looking at a Transformers toy, or asking a single person who actually likes the Transformers to explain what it is they like about the Transformers. Here’s a hint: It’s not random bullshit getting smashed together for no reason and lingering, fetishistic shots of military hardware. Also, the Bay movies had too many goddamn humans. There should be maybe two or three humans at most, and when Optimus Prime isn’t onscreen, everybody should be asking “where’s Optimus Prime?” That is how you do this thing right.