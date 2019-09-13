Screenshot: The Office (YouTube)

Michigan’s North Farmington High School has little competition when it comes to taking ID photos. As part of an annual tradition, its seniors are encouraged to dress non-traditionally for their IDs as their favorite meme, film, TV character, or any other pop culture icon.

This year, the tapped-into-the-zeitgeist students donned their best costumes ranging from Princess Leia to characters from The Office to superheroes to various savage (and random) memes to their favorite musicians like Prince, Rihanna, and Beyoncé. They even nail the appropriate poses and angles in the photos.

The students then posted their photo ID avatars on Twitter, sharing them with related famous quotes and a hashtag with their school initials and graduating year. A quick search of #NFID20 on Twitter leads you into this year’s glorious wormhole—or just think of it as your Halloween inspiration research. We’re not sure how well these IDs work for the rest of the year—especially for the kids who dressed up as Peppa Pig or Shrek’s Fiona—but we sure wish we had gone to this high school.

