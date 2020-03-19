Craig Robinson stakes his claim in an exclusive trailer for What We Do In The Shadows season 2

In the span of just one season, FX’s TV version of What We Do In The Shadows has welcomed a truly impressive roster of guest stars from Paul Reubens to Tilda Swinton—and those were both in the same episode! And the show’s upcoming second season is continuing that streak: The news of Mark Hamill’s involvement in the show has already leaked. And now FX has announced that Craig Robinson of The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame has joined the cast as “Derek,” described as “the leader of a team of underground amateur vampire hunters.”



The A.V. Club spoke to Robinson about his role in the show, which he says he hasn’t seen but he joined based simply on the strength of its ensemble cast. (He plans on catching up during the Coronavirus quarantine.) Robinson’s known mostly for his comedy and musical chops, but he also says he had no problem adjusting to the show’s blend of effects-heavy action and improv comedy, citing his experience in similar action-comedy hybrids like Pineapple Express. It was “very creepy,” though, he says with a laugh. The role also required working closely with Harvey Guillen, who plays famil iar-turned-vampire hunter Guillermo on the series. “He might be the greatest actor of his generation. Harvey is phenomenal, he definitely helped me transition into that world,” he says.

Photo : FX

Robinson features briefly in the brand-new trailer for What We Do In The Shadows season two—debuting exclusively above— which also features Laszlo and Nadja’s cabaret act, a very awkward Superb Owl party, and Colin R obinson and Gui llermo both manifesting new, but very different, powers.

What We Do In The Shadows returns on FX on April 15, with episodes airing the next day on Hulu.