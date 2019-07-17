The first trailer for Cats, Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical, arrives on an internet near you this Friday. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until then to see what all these famous people will look like in cat form because this new behind-the-scenes featurette features exactly zero (0) cat people. It does, however, include a few shots of giant furniture, giving us a sense of the film’s hilarious sense of scale. Bordering on self-parody (it’s like one Bill Hader away from a spoof), the clip features the bananas-as-fuck cast ruminating on their involvement with the musical and praising the film’s visual effects—though it stops short of actually showing us the damn cat people, who are (allegedly) digitally covered in “the most perfect fur.” Sort of like... this?

Screenshot: Universal (YouTube)

The cast of this insane movie includes Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo (is he... going to say his name in one of the songs?), Rebel Wilson, and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her film debut. Notably, Judi Dench recalls how she was set to make her debut in the West End production of Cats almost 40 years ago (that’s like two Taylor Swifts), when she tore her achilles tendon. Just when she thought she was blessedly out, Cats pulled her back in.

Cats, which is clearly the event film of 2019, will arrive on December 20. The trailer, which better show us some fucking cat people, hits this Friday.