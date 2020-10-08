On Becoming A God In Central Florida Photo : Patti Perret/Sony/SHOWTIME

Just over a year after picking up On Becoming A God In Central Florida for a second season, Showtime has decided to cancel those plans and bring the series to an unexpectedly early end. This comes from Deadline, which says the reason for this reversal is—what else?—the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement to Deadline, Showtime explained that the virus has “continued to challenge schedules across the board,” to the point where it has “become untenable” to figure out how to get the whole cast and crew back together for another season.” So, because of that, On Becoming A God In Central Florida will no longer be returning for a second season.

The series starred Kirsten Dunst as a woman who scams her way to the top of a cult-like pyramid scheme that had previously conned her out of all of her money. It also starred Ted Levine, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto, and Théodore Pellerin.

This is the latest in a long line—and one that’s only going to get longer—of shows that had their renewals reversed because of the pandemic, including GLOW and The Society on Netflix, I’m Sorry on TruTV, and Stumptown on ABC.