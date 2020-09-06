COVID-19 came for Michael Rooker and got its "ass knocked out"

Michael Rooker Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney

A lot of celebrities have publicly detailed their own battles with the coronavirus at this point, offering a famous face to the struggle against the virus that everybody is dealing with right now—celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Bryan Cranston, Dwayne Johnson, and the ghost of Herman Cain. Few of those celebrities, though, have come out on the other side of the fight with COVID-19 as fucking jazzed about it as Michael Rooker from The Walking Dead and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

In a Facebook post a few days ago (via Deadline), Rooker revealed that he had been living in a “crazy awesome Airstream” since catching COVID-19, and while he and the virus had an “epic battle,” it still “ended up getting its ass knocked out” by his immune system. In more serious terms, Rooker says that he chose not to take any “extra medicines or vitamins or supplements” to help fight the virus, since he worried that it would only do more damage to his “gravely stressed” kidneys and liver.

It sounds like Rooker thinks his battle was harder than it could’ve otherwise been because of that, but he also knows that there’s not much you can do about it anyway. It’s a grave and very real threat to anyone, even if Rooker was able to shut it down with some “body shots and a left hook, right uppercut combination”—to be clear, it seems pretty safe to assume that he’s over-exaggerating his competence in fighting off the virus to reflect his excitement from surviving it, but the fact that he’s focusing so much on the metaphor of it being a literal fight underlines how much of a struggle it probably was for him. Either way, Michael Rooker is okay, and that’s good. Here’s a relevant clip from a movie he did:

