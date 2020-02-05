Count the passing Bearimy on The Good Place’s DIY Chidi thirst calendar

William Jackson Harper Photo : Colleen Hayes ( NBC )

This post contains plot details from “Whenever You’re Ready,” the series finale of The Good Place.

In the months and years to come, we’ll look back at the last chapter of The Good Place as one of the great series finales. The final gift Chidi (William Jackson Harper) gives Eleanor (Kristen Bell) before walking through the door that leads onward will certainly be among the reasons we cherish it, but will it compete with Jason stumbling toward true enlightenment, or Tahani finding a new purpose, or that tiny fleck of light tapping a stranger on the shoulder and pushing him toward a good deed?



Maybe, maybe not—but now that you can hang it on your own wall, it’ll certainly have an edge.

In advance of Valentine’s Day, the official Twitter account for The Good Place shared all the images you need to print your own version of the calendar Chidi leaves for Eleanor to remember him by—though it must be advised that the calendar tracks Bearimy, not months, so turning to it for earthly organization is not advisable.

That said, the calendar is (as the cover image declares) for one full Bearimy, and apparently a Bearimy is made up of 12 somethings (Jeremies, maybe? Is a Bearimy comprised of 12 Jeremies?), so as long as you’re willing to not know what day it is, you could at least use it to track the months.

Bless The Good Place’s art department for going to town on this thing. Chidi put together a variety of looks, including Sexy Professor, Sexy Mailman, and Sexy Professional Wrestler, though there’s a special place in our hearts for this one, where he’s offering up a certain someone’s favorite beverage while wearing a tux.

That last one—it’s just too much.

Looks like a man who would treat you right, then offer you a nice hot bowl of Chili Con Peeps.

And there’s even the traditional calendar back cover, showing all of these glorious images in one place.

You could be forgiven for printing one of these for yourself, to remember Chidi by, but perhaps an even better use of this late-arriving gift from The Good Place is to make like Chidi and give it to someone you love. And maybe then show them this video, just so they’re aware of how William Jackson Harper feels about thirst tweets.

