Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies join Billions

The next season of Billions just got a heck of a lot more intriguing. Showtime has officially announced the addition of Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies for the fifth season of the hit series. Stoll, who was most recently seen in the final season of HBO’s The Deuce, will have a season-long arc in the upcoming installment, while Margulies will have a recurring guest role. The former is playing Michael Prince, “a business titan from a small town in Indiana.” Margulies’ role is that of Catherine Brant, “an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author.”



Stoll and Margulies join returning stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Asia Kate Dillon, and Maggie Siff for the fifth season, which is currently in production and set to premiere on Showtime next spring. The fourth season saw former adversaries Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) sorta-kinda overcoming their differences for the sake of combating—and decimating—their mutual rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore), and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown). Also returning for the fifth season are David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.