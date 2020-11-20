Contestant dies shortly after completing Wipeout course

Image : TBS

A man has apparently died after completing an obstacle course on TBS ’s Wipeout, Variety reports. The as-yet unnamed contestant appears to have gone into cardiac arrest shortly after completing the show’s course; he was attended to, first by on-site medical professionals, then paramedics, and was finally treated at a local hospital before dying on Wednesday.

Representatives for both TBS, which is gearing up to air a revival of the series (which originally ran for seven seasons on ABC, before returning via the basic cable network with John Cena and Nicole Byer as hosts ), and Endemol Shine North America, which produces it, have issued statements of condolences to the man’s family.

TMZ originally reported the news. Per Variety, all contestants on Wipeout are required to undergo medical testing before participating on the series, which involves navigating a series of physically strenuous obstacle courses.