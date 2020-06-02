Screenshot : YouTube

We are living through a defining moment in American history, one that seeks to reconcile the horrors of our past and present with how (or if) we can move forward as a nation. It requires courage, compassion, honesty, solidarity, and selflessness. It does not require clout chasers, social media grifters, and liars masquerading as truth seekers. Case in point: This proclaimed member of conservative media who got caught posing as if she were helping local stores rebuild after recent protests.



This is Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, who bills herself as an intern with the Washington Examiner just “chasing the facts.” She is known to say things like, “People don’t have the facts. People call Trump a racist, xenophobic, homophobic, and they have no facts to back that up ever. It’s a group type of ideology.”Apparently, this includes repurposing videos of vandalism to falsely blame antifa and Black Lives Matter protestors.

On Monday night, the New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz shared a video—originally posted by the_real_los_angeles Instagram—of Moriarty-McLaughlin’s boyfriend snapping a photo of her pretending to help a man board up a storefront to, presumably, help boost her conservative activist cred. She immediately returns to her car once the photo is taken, offering a half-hearted thank you to the man actually boarding up the business.

It wasn’t long before notable names like LeBron James, Ava DuVernay, and Pink condemned the footage.

Moriarty-McLaughlin has heard the criticism, apparently. Head to her Twitter now and you’ll get a message reading, “This account doesn’t exist.” This comes after she made her account private last night.

In summary, be a compassionate, honest human being right now. Not this.

