Connor Ratliff and Griffin Newman bringing The George Lucas Talk Show online for epic Star Wars livestream

Photo : Arin Sang-urai

Connor Ratliff, who you might recognize from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel or his excellent podcast, has spent the past six years hilariously imagining how the decidedly uncharismatic filmmaker George Lucas might fare as a talk show host. Now, to help raise money for the now-unemployed staffers of New York City’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, Ratliff’s Lucas and his trusty sidekick Watto (as played by The Tick’s Griffin Newman) are bringing the George Lucas Talk Show—which routinely played at UCB—online for an epic livestream folding in every film in the Star Wars saga.

Starting at 12 a.m. EST on Monday, May 4, the pair will watch all nine episodes of the Skywalker saga, as well as Solo, Rogue One, the Star Wars Holiday Special, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. They’ll be streaming the films in chronological story order, slowly losing their minds as they try to stay both awake and in character. Ratliff estimates that the endeavor will last well into Tuesday, May 5.

Helping them forge ahead through Attack Of The Clones and Diahann Carroll’s song about fucking Chewbacca’s dad will be a number of special guests, including Paul Scheer. You’ll be able to catch the stream when it goes live over at planetscum.live.

