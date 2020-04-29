Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Connor Ratliff and Griffin Newman bringing The George Lucas Talk Show online for epic Star Wars livestream

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Film
FilmStar WarsMay The FourthConnor RatliffGriffin NewmanLivestreamUCB
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Connor Ratliff and Griffin Newman bringing iThe George Lucas Talk Show/i online for epic iStar Wars/i livestream
Photo: Arin Sang-urai

Connor Ratliff, who you might recognize from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel or his excellent podcast, has spent the past six years hilariously imagining how the decidedly uncharismatic filmmaker George Lucas might fare as a talk show host. Now, to help raise money for the now-unemployed staffers of New York City’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, Ratliff’s Lucas and his trusty sidekick Watto (as played by The Tick’s Griffin Newman) are bringing the George Lucas Talk Show—which routinely played at UCB—online for an epic livestream folding in every film in the Star Wars saga.

Advertisement

Starting at 12 a.m. EST on Monday, May 4, the pair will watch all nine episodes of the Skywalker saga, as well as Solo, Rogue One, the Star Wars Holiday Special, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. They’ll be streaming the films in chronological story order, slowly losing their minds as they try to stay both awake and in character. Ratliff estimates that the endeavor will last well into Tuesday, May 5. 

Advertisement

Helping them forge ahead through Attack Of The Clones and Diahann Carroll’s song about fucking Chewbacca’s dad will be a number of special guests, including Paul Scheer. You’ll be able to catch the stream when it goes live over at planetscum.live.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

May’s TV premieres travel to Hollywood, Central Park, and the afterlife

Scarlett Johansson found deeper anxieties Under The Skin of a sci-fi nightmare

Exclusive: Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns for social-distancing Riff-Along special

Bless this AI meme generator for giving us the incomprehensible trash memes we deserve