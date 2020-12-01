Screenshot : Bob Ross

Bob Ross, Patron Saint of Calming Perms, passed away all the way back in 1995, but the legacy of both his Joy of Painting and Beauty is Everywhere how-to series remains one of the pinnacles of human goodness and purity . His landscapes, while not necessarily the most technically impressive, are wonderfully soothing and cheery, which might be partly why Wizards of the Coast decided to pay homage to the late artist within its dark, highly combative fantasy world.



For its ongoing Secret Lair series,WotC recently announced its “Happy Little Gathering” run of collectible, limited edition Magic: The Gathering land cards, featuring two designs for each terrain type (plains, swamp, island, forest, and mountain) that highlight actual landscape portraits licensed from the Bob Ross Estate.

The 10- card collection is available in either regular or foil variants, and are considered legitimate playing cards by WotC for those wanting to inject some calm into their otherwise heated Magic: The Gathering sessions. Personally, we just wanna frame them, since it’ll probably the closest any of us get to nabbing an actual Ross print.



The “Happy Little Gathering” sets are available for pre-order until December 14, with an estimated ship date of March 15, 2021.

