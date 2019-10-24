Conan O'Brien is now a video game character, thanks to Hideo Kojima

At long last, Conan O’Brien is a video game character. Despite spending decades creating a richly detailed Conan universe— filled with a colorful, varied cast of characters t hat seems perfectly suited to a sprawling role-playing game— we’ve never been graced with a fully interactive take on the late night show host. That has now finally changed thanks to Conan’s unexpected guest appearance in the upcoming, Hideo Kojima-led Death Stranding.

Conan announced his part in the game through a video showing his visit to Kojima Productions’ offices. After playing around with a bunch of Kojima’s action figures—a collection that includes, naturally enough, a doll made in the game designer’s likeness—and watching a Death Stranding trailer (“Oh my god. What’s wrong with you?” Conan asks), the pair head to a 3D scanner set-up and capture the late night host’s likeness.



Kojima tweeted a clip of virtual Conan in action, helpfully explaining that the O’Brien-supplied Sea Otter Suit allows you to “swim easily in the river” and cheer up the jar baby strapped to digital Norman Reedus’ chest.



These gameplay benefits all make a certain kind of sense when you see the context of Conan’s guest appearance, which involves him as a holographic man who wears an otter head as a hat, makes bad jokes about his brother also being a member of the “weasel family,” and gives the player a copy of his headwear so that they can float in water better.

Learning all of this may introduce more confusion about what, exactly, Death Stranding is about , but, as Kojima also tweeted this morning, there’s really only one question from Conan’s video game debut to be concerned with:



