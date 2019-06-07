In an era of post-irony and shit-posting, the goofy, good-natured comedy of guys like Dana Carvey and Conan O’Brien feels of another era. It makes sense, then, that the two would glom onto each other as Conan continues to expand his comedic efforts, namely in the world of podcasting. After a jovial guest spot on Conan’s Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Carvey has linked up with the late-night host for a new podcast series, Deep Dive With Dana, that, per Conan, is “basically me setting him up” and Carvey “doing routines.”

Carvey offers a taste of what to expect with a throwback bit that any fan of circa-1990 SNL will love—Carvey, as Johnny Carson, apologizes after being pulled over by listing the silly-ass drinks he had at whatever ‘70s-era hot spot from which he’s returning. “Sorry, officer,” he enthuses in his classic Carson voice, “I had two Slippery Monkeys at the Hook n’ Crook.” Sure, the kids will have no idea what he’s talking about, but those who grew up with his George H.W. Bush will love it.

“We have a very similar sense of humor,” Carvey said of O’Brien. “It’s very acidy, redundant phrases that make our brains happy.” Conan calls their humor “silly,” though Carvey would prefer the term “abstract.”

Stitcher Premium subscribers can hear all six episodes of Deep Dive With Dana on July 1, and they’ll air weekly for the rest of us beginning on August 5.

[via Vulture]