The “Clueless Gamer” segments on Conan have always leaned on the comedic interplay of co-host Aaron Bleyaert’s enthusiasm to share something he’s passionate about with Conan O’Brien’s total disdain for the entire affair. Even within that construct, however, this Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled segment is rough.

Bleyaert is forced to troubleshoot HDMI inputs for a good number of minutes before the team’s PS4 starts working, putting Conan in an especially unreceptive mood to hear about Crash Bandicoot’s childhood in Australia. While they wait, interspecies intercourse and the symptoms of middle-aged anorgasmia are discussed at length.

Advertisement

The celebrity guest for this segment is Billy Eichner, whom few would accuse of being a calming presence. When they finally do start racing, Eichner immediately shouts, “Wait for me, I’m gay!” prompting another break to discuss the appropriateness of making such a declaration during Pride month.



Eventually, Conan ends up wearing a giant Crash Bandicoot head. As with all the best “Clueless Gamer” segments, the game ostensibly being showcased is onscreen for maybe 30 seconds. You can check out Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled on June 21—it seems to involve driving tiny cars.