Conan O' Brien is ending Conan in 2021, taking his chuckles to HBO Max

After a decade of jokes, interviews, and at least one trip with Steven Yeun, Conan O’Brien is ready to wrap his late-night show with TBS. But before you whip out that bland office sheet cake, let’s make sure we’re clear about something here: The comedian and host isn’t retiring. In fact, per The Hollywood Reporter, he’s ready to expand his relationship with WarnerMedia with a new variety show on HBO Max. He’s also holding onto his TBS travel series Conan Without Borders while his contract with cabler is still active . So really, we’re just saying goodbye to Conan, which will end June 2021. “In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” said O’Brien in a statement . “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

There are still very few details surrounding the HBO Max variety show but with a number of Team Coco-produced stand-up specials on deck, O’Brien’s relationship with the streamer is already on-track to be a rather robust one. “Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades,” said HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys. “We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week.” That’s cool, but the big question here is: When can we expect another music video featuring Conan and Yeun?