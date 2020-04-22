Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Conan O’Brien crashes random company’s Zoom call, berates management

Dan Neilan
Filed to:great job internet
great job internetConan O'BrienZoom
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Conan O’Brien crashes random company’s Zoom call, berates management
Photo: JC Olivera (Getty Images)

Nothing spices up a boring work meeting like having a late-night talk show host show up and yell at your boss. This week, the employees of the Palo Alto-based software company TIBCO were treated to just that, as Conan O’Brien used some insider information to virtually crash their Zoom call. After immediately declaring that management had “lost its way” and that he’s disappointed with their sales, O’Brien directed his ire on anybody within his field of vision, including poor Alan with the fun background.

Without a doubt, TIBCO employees were excited to infuse some new energy into their business and hear a veteran comedian regurgitate the sales copy on their company website. However, we’re worried Conan’s future at TIBCO might be in jeopardy. After all, he got a thumbs down from Jakey. That’s not going to look good on his quarterly review. At least it sounds like he’ll get a new sweatshirt out of the deal.

Advertisement

Zoombombing has the potential to become a recurring segment on Conan, at least as long as O’Brien and his team are producing things remotely. This could even be a way for the host to seamlessly transition into a career as an emotionally abusive motivational speaker.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Dan Neilan

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Pay me to write for you, you coward.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Little Fires Everywhere concludes with a gripping tearjerker of a finale

Chris Hemsworth reunites with some Marvel talent for the grisly but generic Extraction

“Betty” is a force of nature in Mrs. America but Phyllis is a natural disaster

For one unlikely moment, Courtney Love was a biopic movie star