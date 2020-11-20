Community survivor Alison Brie says "Don't hold your breath" for a GLOW movie

Photo : Ali Goldstein/Netflix

After having emerged, somehow largely unscathed, from the various bouts of “What the fuck is Yahoo! Screen?” madness that bedeviled Community across its six seasons (but no movie), Alison Brie now suddenly finds herself in a very similar situation with her Netflix dramedy GLOW. The wrestling series already had the rug pulled out from under it earlier this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic drove Netflix to do a takesie-backsies on what was supposed to be the show’s fourth and final season, canceling its already-issued renewal order. Now Brie has to deal with well-meaning friends and co-workers like Marc Maron attempting to beat the drum for the fabled GLOW movie, and you can already tell how tired she is of this particular waiting game.

“What I’m saying,” Brie elaborated in an upcoming interview with The Playlist’s The Fourth Wall podcast, “Is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.” Brie went on to make it clear that she has total faith in series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch to bring the story of the Glorious Ladies home; it’s more that she’s just been on this particular GLOWdeo before, and knows how hard a movie like this can be to get off the ground. “I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year,” Brie added, “And how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID. And I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years.”

Maron began floating the idea of a GLOW finale movie pretty much the second the show’s un-renewal was announced. So far, there’s been no official movement, either from Netflix, or Flahive and Mensch, toward actually bringing the idea to fruition. For Brie’s part, she said she’d love to see it happen, but that, also, “We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever.”