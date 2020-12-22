Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Coming 2 America teaser brings us back to the barbershop
Coming 2 America teaser brings us back to the barbershop

Randall Colburn
Photo: Amazon Studios

Today, just a few days after it was originally supposed to hit theaters, Eddie Murphy’s 33-years-in-the-making sequel to Coming To America has received its first trailer. Less of a story portrait than a bit of crowd-pleasing fluff for fans of the original, the clip finds Akeem (Murphy) and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) back in the Queens barbershop where their aged alter-egos riff with abandon.

That said, there are a few new details here. James Earl Jones’ King Jaffe Joffer, for example, reveals on his deathbed that Akeem has a son back in America, one he must prepare to become his royal heir. We also get a glimpse of the new cast, which includes Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, and KiKi Layne, as well as pop star Teyana Taylor and Wesley Snipes, who appears to be having a ball. Also, the great John Amos will reprise his role as the proprietor of McDowell’s.

Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name), premieres on Amazon Prime on March 5.

