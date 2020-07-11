For the first time in 51 years, those who live outside of San Diego don’t have to spends thousands of dollars in order to experience one of the biggest annual events in entertainment. Comic-Con as we’ve always known it may be a no-go this year, but like many of us, the gargantuan fan convention is making an effort to cling to any shred of normalcy it can by taking the event to the digital streets with a large-scale virtual con. You don’t need a badge or any cosplay (though some will hold on tightly to those vestiges of “before times,” and that’s fine), just a comfortable seat, some snacks, and a marginally decent internet connection.
Since Wednesday, Comic-Con has revealed a new section of the five-day schedule each day. You can head to the site to the get full run-down of all the panels, including Wednesday’s preview offerings. However, if you want a look at some of the major online events that that Comic-Con is offering July 22 - July 26, take a gander at the highlights below. We’ll continue to update this post as more information becomes available. Also, we’ve included the designated YouTube links for the panels that have already made that info available.
Thursday, July 23
10:00 AM PST
Crunchyroll Industry Panel (Panel here)
Adam Sheehan (director of events, Crunchyroll) and Lauren Stevens (events manager, Crunchyroll) talk about the latest anime coming to the platform.
Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel
This will include a table read of the season 2 finale of Star Trek: Discovery followed by a Q&A with the cast. The panel will also feature the stars of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Panelists: Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman , Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Alan Van Sprang, Jayne Brook, Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo, Patrick Kwok-Choon, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Sara Mitich, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck.
11:00 AM PST
Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver (Panel here)
Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver chat about their bestselling book, Alien Superstar, and its forthcoming sequel, Lights, Camera, Danger: Alien Superstar 2.
Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding
Some of the creative minds behind the network’s beloved shows give insight and tips for aspiring storyboard artists.
Panelists: Mic Graves, director of and voice on The Amazing World of Gumball; Chuck Klein, storyboard royalty and supervising producer/director, Apple & Onion; Julia Pott, creator of and voice on Summer Camp Island; Alabaster Pizzo, storyboard artist, Summer Camp Island.
Solar Opposites (Panel here)
The voice cast and EPs of Hulu’s newest animated comedy talk about season two and offer some exclusive clips.
Panelists: Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.
12:00 PM PST
Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers
Meet up with the cast for a Q&A.
Panelists: Creators Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.
Cartoon Network Studios First Look
Craig Of The Creek stars Philip Solomon and Lucia Cunningham host a panel packed with special announcements and exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie.
Duncanville (Panel here)
The cast and EPs share their favorite moments from season one and let fans know what they can look forward to when the show returns to Fox next Spring.
Panelists: Mike and Julie Scully, Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.
1:00 PM PST
A Look Inside Marvel’s 616 on Disney+ (Panel here)
Take a peek into the streamer’s anthology documentary series Marvel’s 616, which delves into the intersections of comics, pop culture, and fandom.
Panelists: Directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman. Moderator: Angélique Roché.
Amazon Prime Video: Utopia (Panel here)
The cast of the 8-episode thriller gather for a Q&A.
Panelists: Panelists: Writer/executive producer Gillian Flynn and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Jessica Rothe.
His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session
Panelists: Executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne join cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
2:00 PM PST
Amazon Prime Video: Upload
Panelists: Creator/executive producer/director Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson.
3:00 PM PST
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough
Part panel, part table read: The cast pull fans into the world of this surreal animated comedy.
Panelists:Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn and Jessica DiCicco along with supervising producer Calvin Wong.
NBC’s Superstore
Panelists: Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura and Kaliko Kauahi are joined by showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.
The Boys Season 2
Panelists:Executive producer Eric Kripke joins stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash.
Moderator: Aisha Tyler, with special appearances by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
5:00 PM PST
Van Helsing Season 4 - Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion (Panel here)
The cast answers fan questions and digs into the fifth and final season.
Panelists: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, join showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker, and executive producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes.
Friday, July 24
10:00 AM PST
HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection
Panelists: Creators Myke Chilian (Tig N’ Seek), Stephen P. Neary (The Fungies) and Julia Pott (Summer Camp Island).
11:00 AM PST
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Come for the discussion about the Distant Lands, stay for the sneak peek at the Adventure Time special, Obsidian.
Panelists: Executive producer Adam Muto and voice cast Glory Curda, Olivia Olson and Niki Yang.
Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series
The panel will also feature an exclusive clip of the second half of the sixth and final season.
Panelists: Showrunner/writer/executive producer Michael Hirst and stars Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen and Jordan Patrick Smith.
12:00 PM PST
AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead
Panelists: Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades along with TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.
Collider: Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper Panel
Panelists: Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, Helena Howard, director Catherine Hardwicke and co-creator Jeffrey Lieber discuss sci-fi thriller.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train
Panelists: Creator Owen Dennis, supervising director Madeline Queripel and writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai and Justin Michael.
1:00 PM PST
AMC’s The Walking Dead
The cast and creators will dive into the season 10 finale.
Panelists: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Paola Lazaro, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner/executive producer Angela Kang and executive producer Greg Nicotero.
2:00 PM PST
AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Panelists: Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt, Gimple and showrunner/executive producer Matt Negrete.
3:00 PM PST
First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom
Panelists: Showrunner/executive producer Paul Zbyszewski and actors Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy.
HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel
The creators highlight their favorite moments from Robot Chicken, Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Black Dynamite, Lazor Wulf, and Final Space.
Panelists: Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu and Olan Rogers
Peacock Original Series: The Capture
Panelists: Executive producers Ben Chanan and Rosie Alison and stars Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock and Famke Janssen.
4:00 PM PST
Bob’s Burgers
Panelists: Creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.
Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home (Panel here)
Comic book creator shares his upcoming projects and answers fan questions.
Crossing Swords
Panelists: Co-creator/writer/director John Harvatine IV and co-creator/writer Tom Root jonined by voice cast Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally and Yvette Nicole Brown. Moderator: Scott Mantz
5:00 PM PST
A Zoom with Joss Whedon
Archer @Home
Panelists: Voice cast Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates and executive producer Casey Willis.
Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall
Panelists: Cast members Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench and Ben Radcliffe along with executive producers Mark A. Altman, Steve Kriozere and Thomas P. Vitale.
6:00 PM PST
SYFY: TZGZ’s Adult Animated Originals
Panelists: Creators and voices of Wild Life, Hell Den, Magical Girl Friendship Squad and Devil May Care.
7:00 PM EST
32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards
Hosted by Phil LaMarr.