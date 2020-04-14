Comic book publisher Boom! Studios nabs first-look deal with Netflix

L to R: Netflix logo (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency), Lumberjanes (Boom! Studios) Photo : Getty Images

Hey, we can’t claim to be immune to Netflix’s slate of glossy reality shows, but it’s still reassuring to witness the streaming platform continue to make space for the programming that has always existed in its purview. As evidenced by its fairly missed Marvel slate and current dreamy thriller Locke & Key, Netflix has been a pretty solid source of worthy comic book adaptations. Thanks to a new first-look deal between the streaming tentpole and Boom! Studios, fans of some of the publisher’s more popular titles might actually get to see their favorites onscreen after years of dashed hopes .

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix bested a number of interested companies for a pact with the Eisner-winning company. The deal expands on an already productive relationship, which led to the production of Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and the forthcoming David F. Sandberg feature, The Unsound. The new partnership will produce live-action and animated series sourced from Boom!’s eclectic library, which includes Mouse Guard, Lumberjanes, Giant Days, Goldie Vance, and many others. Per THR, “t his gives Netflix access to what sources describe as one of the largest libraries of controlled comic book IP outside of Marvel and DC.”

From 2015 until last August, Lumberjanes was locked in a film deal with Fox, and a Goldie Vance film has been linked to Kerry Washington and director Rashida Jones since December 2017 with very few updates . As of now, there is no indication as to whether or not this new deal will help either project finally get off the ground.










