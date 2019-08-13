Confronted by the grim realization that it’s only Tuesday, you may find yourself in need of something comforting and pleasant, like peppermint tea served in a dainty porcelain cup atop an heirloom doily. Not all of us are privileged enough to have access to such things, but thankfully we have the cinematic equivalent in the form of the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. Somehow, it looks even more charming than we imagined, with a cast that can only be described as “deeply soothing.” It is the Pure Moods Vol. 2 of ensemble casts: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet (whose name sounds like a meditative chant), Eliza Scanlen, and Bob Odenkirk, with their royal highnesses Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. What have we done to deserve such riches in this economy? Don’t answer that.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Little Women centers on the March sisters—Amy (Pugh), Meg (Watson), Jo (Ronan), and Beth (Scanlen)—as they come of age in America following the Civil War. There are dramas, traumas, loves and losses, and plenty of cozy sisterly moments, all cozily wrapped up in Gerwig’s distinctively incisive point-of-view—with a little humor for good measure. Little Women arrives in theaters on December 25, a true gift to us all.