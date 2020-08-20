Comedy Central's Tosh.0 to end after season 12.0

Daniel Tosh Photo : Picture Group, Comedy Central

It’s a bad week to be a venerated Comedy Central institution, with the network unexpectedly canceling Drunk History last night despite having already renewed it for a seventh season, and now Tosh.0 has gotten the proverbial axe as well. (Alright, it might not be “venerated,” but it was at least on for a long time.) The show’s upcoming 12th season will now be its last, meaning it gets to finish out its run even though Drunk History didn’t, though host Daniel Tosh and ViacomCBS will apparently try shopping it around to other networks or streamers. The whole premise of the show was Tosh making fun of internet videos, more or less, so maybe they could just put it online? Maybe turn it into a whole video sharing platform, like some kind of tube that is all for you and your videos? And maybe Tosh isn’t even there?

Anyway, the final season of Tosh.0 starts on September 15, and it will bring the show to 300 episodes and an 11-year run. That’s pretty damn impressive for a series that we seem to be making fun of a lot in this story. Deadline notes that this cancellation, like Drunk History yesterday, is part of a general cost-cutting initiative at Comedy Central that has seen the network cut back and live-action stuff in favor of a significant uptick in animated projects.