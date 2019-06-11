Photo: Comedy Central

Yesterday, we learned that acerbic office satire Corporate will be escorted from the Comedy Central premises, cardboard box in hand, following its upcoming third season. Today, the team behind the series sought to earn a little goodwill among awards voters by offering L.A. residents recycling stations for all of the screener DVDs afflicting those in the industry. That’s good news for voters, sure, but The A.V. Club has confirmed with Comedy Central that these recycling stations will also welcome non-screener DVDs, should you be looking to thin out your own film library in this age of Blu-ray discs and streaming.

“Rather than continuously piling up on your desk and reminding you that life is an endless parade of ultimately meaningless tasks that you will never complete anyway,” reads an email from Comedy Central, “you can discard the outdated mode of media at one of three recycling stations in Los Angeles.”

Here’s when and where you can find them:

June 11-13: 2919 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA

June 14-15: 9150 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

June 16-19: 1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA

The email continues: “All DVDs in useable condition will be donated, but let’s be honest: this is a self-serving stunt to try and draw attention to Corporate, placating the outsized egos of self-obsessed actors, producers and media executives.”

So, there you go. A decluttered apartment is within your grasp. You can thank Corporate, a very good show, by, ya know, actually watching it.