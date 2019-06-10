Photo: Comedy Central

Comedy Central’s Corporate is sort of like if The Office were a nightmare, but unlike The Office, the show won’t be overstaying its welcome for so long that it loops back around and becomes good again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Comedy Central has renewed the show for a third and final season, bringing its dark story about big-business misery to what will surely be a bleak and horrifying end. Also, it’s a comedy show.

THR notes that the show has never done particularly well in terms of ratings, with the second season (which recently came to an end) failing to provide much of a ratings improvement—which is a nice way of saying that they, you know, went down. Still, it’s always done well with critics and the few people who do watch it, and now Corporate is at least getting a chance to go out on its own terms, more or less.

