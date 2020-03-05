Comedy Central picks up another season of Crank Yankers

Screenshot : Crank Yankers ( YouTube )

We live in a society where only weird people answer phones (there’s nothing that isn’t better said in a text or, ideally, not said at all), but Comedy Central’s revival of Crank Yankers last year was apparently successful enough to warrant another season. A new batch of 20 episodes, which seems like a lot for a show about puppets saying weird stuff to unsuspecting people on the fun, will premiere on March 17. In a statement, producer Jimmy Kimmel said that he’s looking forward to “getting back to this important work,” which is an okay joke even if it’s not quote wacky enough for something like Crank Yankers. Unless maybe he said it in a funny voice?

Comedy Central also put out a quick teaser featuring Sarah Silverman, which you can see below, and there’s still no sign of Crank Yankers’ original breakout character Special Ed (which is absolutely for the best).