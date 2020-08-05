Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

In an effort to presumably prove that gross toilet humor never goes out of style, Comedy Central is rebooting Ren & Stimpy 25 years after its finale. Per The Hollywood Reporter, ViacomCBS has greenlit a reimagined take on the famed duo (though details regarding this new approach are still very scarce) for an undisclosed amount of episodes. As of right now, there is no set premiere date for the reboot, which will hail from Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

Advertisement

While announcing the new series, ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy was quick to note that the network would be working with a “new creative team,” essentially answering any lingering questions about original series creator John Kricfalusi, who was accused of sexually exploiting minors. Variety also reports that Kricfalusi will not be involved in this new run, per unnamed sources, though how they will manage to separate these cultural mainstays from their sullied creator remains to be seen. The series attempted a revival of sorts in 2003 with Ren and Stimpy: Adult Party Cartoon on Spike TV, but ended rather quickly after garnering a widely negative reception.

Ren & Stimpy joins dusted-off ViacomCBS favorites Beavis & Butt-Head and Clone High, which will also find a current-day audience through Comedy Central’s revitalized adult animation slate. (Well, as revitalized as you can get with a bunch of reboots.) Daria is also set for a Tracee Ellis Ross-starring revival, pivoting from the point of view of the show’s titular protagonist to that of Jodie, Daria’s similarly brilliant friend. The cable network also hopes to boost its adult animation profile through highly sought-after syndicated properties like Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and King Of The Hill.

Advertisement

We’ll continue to update with details as they become available. We also hope that the renewed interest in MTV and Viacom’s old animated favorites will lead to the Downtown reboot that we truly want.