Comedy Central extends its stay on the South Side

Photo : Comedy Central

Good news for fans of Comedy Central’s new Chicago-set comedy series South Side, with Deadline reporting tonight that Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle’s single-season series has just been renewed for a second year on the air . The show stars Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young as two would-be entrepreneurs currently paying their dues at a r ent-t o-o wn store, a venue it uses as an excuse to fill the screen with colorful characters plucked from the city’s southern end.

We talked with Salahuddin and Riddle about the show earlier this year, as they laid out their vision of an authentic take on the city. Here’s Riddle:

At the end of the day, we just hope that people from Chicago really appreciate how much of the city that we put into the show. I feel like they [do]. Reading the comments and being on social media, literally all the comments are, “My god, I can’t believe that they’ve made a show that’s just Chicago in every way.” We have a lot of creative leverage on this project, and we took advantage of that. I think people are feeling that, you know?

South Side is currently in the middle of its freshman season.