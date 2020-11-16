Comedian Sinbad currently recovering from a stroke, says family

Photo : John Sciulli ( Getty Images )

Per Variety and AP , comedy veteran Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, is currently recovering from a recent stroke. The family confirmed his condition in a statement to the outlet on Monday morning.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”

Sinbad has existed as a comedy staple since the early 1990s, appearing in A Different World, his own slate of HBO comedy specials, and his own sitcom The Sinbad Show on Fox. His family was also the subject of a short-lived reality series on WEtv in 2011 called Sinbad: It’s Just Family. His more recent credits include It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Comedy Bang Bang, The Eric Andre Show, and American Dad.