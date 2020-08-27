Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Come Play with the long-limbed iPad monster

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Focus Features

Given the horrors our devices routinely beam into our eyes, it’s only natural for filmmakers to try and conjure up monsters on the small screens of our tablets and smartphones. The latest to gawk a ghoul in the machine is Come Play, a creature feature from writer and director Jacob Chase that’s slated to debut the day before Halloween.

Marriage Story’s Azhy Robertson stars as a sad-eyed child who begins seeing a long-limbed monster through the lens of iPad, a phenomenon that soon afflicts his parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) as well. Per the below trailer, expect plenty of jump scares and questions about how that gigantic spider-legged freak is so good at hiding.

Come Play lopes into theaters on October 30. 

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

