Come Play with the long-limbed iPad monster

G iven the horrors our devices routinely beam into our eyes, i t’s only natural for filmmakers to try and conjure up monsters on the small screens of our tablets and smartphones. The latest to gawk a ghoul in the machine is Come Play, a creature feature from writer and director Jacob Chase that’s slated to debut the day before Halloween.

Marriage Story’s Azhy Robertson stars as a sad-eyed child who begins seeing a long-limbed monster through the lens of iPad, a phenomenon that soon afflicts his parents ( Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) as well. Per the below trailer, expect plenty of jump scares and questions about how that gigantic spider-legged freak is so good at hiding.

Come Play lopes into theaters on October 30.