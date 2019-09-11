Image: Universal Pictures

Great news for the 20 or so people who love the new Jurassic World movies: Colin Trevorrow went off and made a secret Jurassic World short film titled Battle At Big Rock, and it premieres this Sunday on FX (they have the movies, or so I’m told) following a showing of Jurassic World. Speaking with Collider, Trevorrow described the plot of the short, which takes place a year or so after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.

Advertisement

Battle At Big Rock was written by Emily Carmichael, who co-wrote Jurassic World 3 with Trevorrow. After sitting out Fallen Kingdom (which he produced), the Jurassic World director is returning to helm the third film. He says the short was shot last year in an area of Ireland that resembled Northern California, and features two dinosaurs we haven’t seen in previous films: An Allosaurus and a “Nasutoceratops, which is a beautiful herbivore that feels like a Texas Longhorn,” Trevorrow explains.

Following its premiere this Sunday, September 15 on FX, the eight-minute short will be available to watch online. Check out the poster for Battle At Big Rock below:

Advertisement