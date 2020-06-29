Photo : Carmen Mandato ( Getty Images )

Ava DuVernay is bringing another high-profile limited series to Netflix, this time concerning the life of civil rights activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The six-part scripted drama is titled Colin In Black & White, and per an official press release from Netflix, the series “will focus on Kaepernick’s formative high school years, lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.” Michael Starburry, who previously collaborated with DuVernay on her acclaimed miniseries When They See Us, will serve as writer on the new series, and executive produce alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick.



Kaepernick himself will narrate the series, which, according to Netflix, “was conceived in 2019 and recently completed writing in May,” and “provides an introspective look at Kaepernick’s early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity.” Of her latest collaborator, DuVernay said:

“ With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally. Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

“ Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” said Kaepernick. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Given current limitations on filming due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unclear when Colin In Black & White will head into production.