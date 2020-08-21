Screenshot : YouTube

Coheed and Cambria, the prolific prog-rockers behind roughly 8,000 LPs of sci-fi madness , have returned with something entirely different: A “ sequel” to Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl, ” featuring none other than Rick S pringfield . Aptly titled “Jessie’s Girl 2,” it chronicles the unholy matrimony between the original’s narrator and the eponymous girl, who’s apparently “out of her mind.” Oops!

“Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song?” Coheed’s Claudio Sanchez says in a press release. “I don’t think so. As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea.” Springfield, meanwhile, signed on after Sanchez pitched the song to him via Instagram Live. Springfield, who we can confirm has a very good sense of humor, not only contributes killer harmonies and a verse of his own, but also stars in the music video as a jilted bartender .

Though undoubtedly a Coheed joint—Sanchez’s signature wail remains one of a kind—the song still feels indebted to the pop-rock swagger of the original. And Springfield sounds like he hasn’t aged a day when he sings about how “strange” it was when Jessie seemed relieved to lose his girl. “Jessie played sincere, he sure seemed cool,” he sings, “What I hadn’t known was I was his fool.” His verse wraps with a guttural wish that he’d “ left that monster in the 80s.” It fucking rules.

You can score a vinyl release of the single (and its “director’s cut” ) over at Coheed’s website, which also has hats, shirts, and buttons pegged to the song.

