Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Cobra Kai announces third season ahead of its Netflix premiere on Friday

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsCobra KaiWilliam ZabkaNetflixTrailer
Save
Illustration for article titled iCobra Kai /iannounces third season ahead of its Netflix premiere on Friday
Photo: Guy D’Alema/Netflix

YouTube’s foray into original programming didn’t quite pan out, but it did cough up one worthy series before croaking: Cobra Kai, a continuation of the Karate Kid franchise starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Advertisement

Zabka, as we’re sure you’re aware, was the preeminent bully of ‘80s cinema, and was a particular thorny antagonist to Macchio’s Daniel in the original Karate Kid. Here, reprising his role as Johnny Lawrence, he reckons with his past as he reignites the shuttered Cobra Kai dojo and trains a new generation in the martial arts. Macchio also returns, with Daniel manifesting as a successful businessman who still harbors sour feelings for his old rival.

Cobra Kai will complete its journey from YouTube to Netflix this Friday, when its first two seasons will premiere on the streamer. Today, along with the release of a new trailer for the series, Netflix has revealed that a third season is slated to debut next year. The trailer even shares a bit of new footage, teasing a secret about Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi that sets Daniel into a tizzy. Don’t expect a return from Miyagi—Morita died in 2005—but, you know, he probably had a kid Daniel didn’t know about or something. We’ll see.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Mike Flanagan reveals first look at The Haunting Of Bly Manor, confirms even more spooky ghosts hidden throughout

Watch a remastered version of the first (Jersey Shore-free) few hours of MTV ever aired

Gal Gadot shows off Kristen Wiig in Cheetah costume for first time in new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

Brendan Gleeson's Donald Trump wants "loyalty" in the first trailer Showtime's The Comey Rule