Just a day after the city of Chicago made it clear Lollapalooza wouldn’t be rearing its sweaty, glitter-encrusted head this year, Billboard reports that Coachella will also be taking 2020 off. In early March, after SXSW canceled its annual blowout due to concerns over COVID-19, Coachella announced it would be postponing its sun-dappled gathering until October.

That’s no longer the case, per Billboard, which reports that Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is facing severe financial challenges which have resulted in massive layoffs and furloughs in addition to pay cuts. The company is currently discussing a pared-back edition of the festival in April, though that’s contingent on the evolving state of COVID-19. Regardless, it won’t be until October 2021 that we can expect to see anything in line with Coachella’s signature festival, which regularly sees roughly 125,000 people per day pass through its gates. And that’s still a maybe.

Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Thom Yorke, and Lana Del Rey were slated to perform. An official statement from the festival is forthcoming.

