For too long, Donald Trump’s meandering speeches and shitty tweets have dominated the vital musical subgenre of “internet nonsense transformed into full-on songs.” Luckily, a new, unexpected entry to this category has entered the fray, combining a CNN article summary and Death Cab For Cutie-style acoustic guitar performance into a bizarre, wholesomely inane video.



This all started with CNN tweeting the link to a story on the new theory that “the calcium in our bones and teeth likely came from stars exploding in supernovas and scattering this mineral across the universe in massive quantities.” Chase Gaewski saw this and asked why the network was posting “the lyrics to a Death Cab For Cutie Song.”



Because internet humor is a process of eternal escalation, it wasn’t long before a YouTuber who goes by IRLrosie decided to take this observation and turn it into a Gibbardized acoustic guitar performance.



Her version helpfully allows those who read Gaewski’s tweet but couldn’t hear what it would sound like as an early- 00s indie track to get the most out of the joke. It’s a really great distillation of the Death Cab style, pared down into something that gets at the essence of many, many years of records and the content of that CNN tweet without sounding exactly like any existing song.



Of course, as impressive as IRLrosie’s Death Cab imitation may be, her video is hardly the most extensive social media adaptation we’ve seen lately. 2020, after all, will soon see the release of a Twitter- thread-turned- movie. Next to that kind of commitment, even the best internet joke based on an internet joke pales in comparison.



[via Boing Boing]



