Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (Getty Images)

Clueless actor Stacey Dash has been arrested in Florida on a charge of domestic battery. The Tampa Bay Times reports that “according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dash got into a verbal argument with the victim in a New Port Richey apartment around 7:45 p.m.” According to the arrest report, the 52-year-old Dash slapped the victim’s face; he also “sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed.” The victim’s name was redacted in a report obtained by CNN.

Dash is currently married to her fourth husband, Florida lawyer Jeffrey Marty, who she wed in 2018 shortly after meeting him. She became a conservative commenter for Fox News in 2014, although her contract wasn’t picked up in 2017. She submitted paperwork to run for a congressional seat in southern California in 2018, but soon withdrew her bid. She has many new projects about to be released, portraying a nun in the horror movie The Dawn, and National Right To Life president Mildred Mildred Jefferson in an upcoming movie about Roe V. Wade.

After the incident, Dash was transported to the Land O Lakes jail, where Page Six reports she was released on a $500 bond.