Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Clown mask Mark Zuckerberg has surfed his way into meme stardom

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
AuxMark ZuckerbergSurfin' ZuckFacebook
18
Save
Illustration for article titled Clown mask Mark Zuckerberg has surfed his way into meme stardom
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

When future generations look back at the ultra-wealthy tech moguls who have destroyed their world—if they’re able to look back at all with their necks frozen in place by the plasma-slurping carotid extractor braces they’ll be legally obligated to wear as part of a communal sacrifice of life-giving juices that ensures Divine Emperor Bezos’ immortality—they’ll probably wonder how a collection of monomaniacal weenies managed to amass so much power in the first place.

Advertisement

Exhibit A in the underground history textbooks might be Elon Musk smoking weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, but Exhibit B will probably consist of a recent photo of real world Jesse-Eisenberg-as-Lex-Luthor supervillain Mark Zuckerberg surfing with a full clown mask of make-up gooped onto his mug.

Advertisement

To be fair, as many have already pointed out, the Zuck was following protocol by slathering himself in sunblock while hanging ten. Still, that doesn’t stop the photo from being endlessly hilarious. Zuckerberg, butt bumped out behind him, looks like a baby bear sneaking into the trees with a pilfered honey jar or Bigfoot loping out of view on the Patterson-Gimlin tape. It’s an image so perfectly stupid that the internet’s found it impossible to resist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Naturally, although the idea of a fully Jokerfied Zuckerberg is a lot to handle, there have also been lots and lots and lots of comparisons made between Surfin’ Zuck and the Clown Prince Of Crime.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If it feels petty to goof on a funny photo of the guy, just remember: Zuckerberg can, like a dorky Big Boss, build his own private nation of friendly supporters if anyone’s mean to him and, more importantly, is pissing off Hawaiians while trying to do a small version of just that in order to have a mansion home base for his surfing excursions. In light of this, it’s probably okay to enjoy an opportunity to make fun of such an obscenely rich and irresponsibly powerful person.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Kanye West says his brain is "too big," makes bizarre claim about Harriet Tubman at campaign rally

30 Rock returns (sort of) to shill NBC Universal and demolish any remaining fourth wall

Thirty years ago, Akira predicted the chaos of 2020

The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness brings another serial killer case to 1890s New York