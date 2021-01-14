Clerks 3 opens with My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade," apparently

Screenshot : ViacomCBS , Photo : Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Kevin Smith is feeling nostalgic. On his plate is a Mallrats sequel, a potential reboot of Clerks: The Animated Series, and, of course, the long-gestating Clerks 3, which he’s rewritten after his first stab at the threequel fell apart. Now, as we reported last year, Clerks 3 is, like Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, going meta, with Dante ( Brian O’Halloran) and Randal ( Jeff Anderson) making a movie about their lives—one we imagine will look a lot like Smith’s own Clerks.

Smith took to his Instagram on Thursday to share that, after beginning the writing process in late December, he’s now wrapped up the first draft of the movie. He offered up the opening stage directions as proof, and shared a statement about how the heart attack he suffered a few years back factors into the script. He also confirms the return of Jay and Silent Bob, as well as Clerks 2 characters Elias (Trevor Fehrman) and Becky (Rosario Dawson). “[T] he premise of the flick allows anyone who was in Clerks or Clerks II to return in some capacity,” he adds, and we can’t wait to see the return of “Navy SEALs G uy.”

Advertisement

There’s not much to glean from the script itself thus far, except that it opens with Dante arriving at the Quick Stop pre-dawn. Underscoring it, apparently, is My Chemical Romance’s operatic “Welcome To The Black Parade,” a far cry from the Alice in Chains jam that set up the original. Will Dante be the “savior of the broken, the beaten and damned”? It’ll be a while before we find out so why not snap off a stick of Chewlies G um and read Smith’s full caption below.