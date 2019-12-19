Clea DuVall's making a Fox animated series about a therapy dog starring Lisa Kudrow

Photo : Lisa Kudrow and Clea DuVall (David Livingston/Getty Images

Clea DuVall struck up a conversation on the set of Veep with producers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan and, however many days/months/years later, it’s resulted in a new animated series for Fox . Deadline reports that Housebroken, an “irreverent” tale began as a chat about DuVall’s cat but soon morphed into an exploration of “human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.” DuVall , Crittenden, and Allan will all serve as writing executive producers, and they’ll also be joined by Divorce and Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan, who will both produce and perform on the series.

Joining Horgan and DuVall in the cast is Lisa Kudrow, who is set for a lead role, as well as a crack squad of comic performers that include Will Forte, Nat Faxon , Jason Mantzoukas, Bresha Webb, and Greta Lee. Veep alums Tony Hale and Sam Richardson will also make an appearance.

Advertisement

Housebroken joins a number of animated comedies on Fox, including the similarly star-studded Bless The Harts, which just scored a second season renewal.