Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Clea DuVall's making a Fox animated series about a therapy dog starring Lisa Kudrow

Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
10
Save
Photo: Lisa Kudrow and Clea DuVall (David Livingston/Getty Images

Clea DuVall struck up a conversation on the set of Veep with producers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan and, however many days/months/years later, it’s resulted in a new animated series for Fox. Deadline reports that Housebroken, an “irreverent” tale began as a chat about DuVall’s cat but soon morphed into an exploration of “human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.” DuVall, Crittenden, and Allan will all serve as writing executive producers, and they’ll also be joined by Divorce and Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan, who will both produce and perform on the series.

Joining Horgan and DuVall in the cast is Lisa Kudrow, who is set for a lead role, as well as a crack squad of comic performers that include Will Forte, Nat Faxon, Jason Mantzoukas, Bresha Webb, and Greta Lee. Veep alums Tony Hale and Sam Richardson will also make an appearance.

Advertisement

Housebroken joins a number of animated comedies on Fox, including the similarly star-studded Bless The Harts, which just scored a second season renewal.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

Clea DuVall on Can’t Hardly Wait, Buffy, and how cramps almost cost her Carnivàle

Friends to foes: Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow face off on new game show 25 Words Or Less

Not ready for prime time: 18 animated series that didn’t make it a full season

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts